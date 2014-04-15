New student union building opens at CSUSM

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) - Cal State San Marcos marks a milestone -- Tuesday, the campus is celebrating the opening of its new student union building.

School officials say the four-story, nearly 90,000 square foot building represents the hub of student life.

It features an open air amphitheater, a student activity center, meeting rooms, game rooms, a roof-top garden, even a ballroom.

"The centerpiece of who we are...university first...student centered...engaged...and a vibrant place to work and study," President Karen Haynes said.

The $44 million project broke ground two years ago and was funded through student fees.