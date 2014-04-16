Teen arrested for alleged online threats

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy who attends a Point Loma charter school was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making online threats to harm a teacher at that campus and carry out a shooting at a Clairemont Mesa intermediary school, authorities reported.

San Diego police got a call about noon from someone reporting seeing menacing social-media posts regarding violence at Charter School of San Diego on Rosecrans Street and Marston Middle School on Clairemont Drive, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Officers found the boy at his Clairemont home about an hour later and took him into custody. No guns were recovered, Mayer said.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was expected to be booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.