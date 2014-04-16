Firetruck rams California eatery; 14 injured

Firefighters and other officials work the scene of an accident where two firetrucks answering a call collided en route to a fire Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Monterrey Park, Calif. (AP)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — At least five firefighters are among 14 people who were injured when two firetrucks collided in a Los Angeles suburb, sending one careening across a sidewalk and into a restaurant.

Officials say one of the victims is in critical condition.

The crash in Monterey Park left one truck embedded in the restaurant, with rubble scattered across the sidewalk.

Monterey Park Fire Chief Jim Birrell says trucks from his city and neighboring Alhambra were responding to a house fire shortly after 3 p.m. when they slammed into each other. One truck then plowed into the restaurant.

Nine victims were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, including the five firefighters and the critically injured victim.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.