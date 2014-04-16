Turning your pet's good photo into a good cause

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you have a picture perfect pet, now is your chance to make him or her a star.

The San Diego Humane Society is seeking adorable photos of your furry friends for their 2015 photo fundraiser and calendar contest

"Everyone thinks that their pet is the absolute cutest, and everyone is right," Kelli Schry of the San Diego Humane Society said.

All pets are welcomed for the calendar.

"Dogs cats, we've had a duck featured in pet of the month," Schry said. "Who doesn't love taking pictures of their pets, so it's a fun way to share them."

There's no criteria except keep it to the pets to ham it up -- no owners-- and a few things to keep in mind that helps boost the "aw" meter.

"The cutest pictures are preferred," Kelli said.

This is a big fundraiser for the San Diego Humane Society. Each photo submitted costs $25, which supports the society's programs.

Even if yours isn't pet of the month, they still make a cameo. All photos are featured in the collage in the back of the calendar. There's an online contest but it doesn't guarantee a spot in the monthly area of the calendar. You'll get a free calendar when you submit your photo and donation, and that's when you find out where your animal ended up in the calendar.

The deadline to submit your pet photos is August 1.