Multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A four-car crash sent two people to the hospital and snarled morning commute traffic on Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley early Friday.

The crash on northbound I-5 at Carmel Valley Road was reported at 5:11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was in effect.

Paramedics took two people to Scripps Memorial Hospital, a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher said, adding both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

