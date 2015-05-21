Ashley Jacobs



"Work hard and be kind...words I try to live by every day."

Reporter Ashley Jacbos brings her Midwestern work ethic to the CBS News 8 reporting team. A native of Northwest Ohio, Ashley graduated from Ohio University's Scripps School of Journalism with a major in broadcast journalism and minor in political science.

Ashley landed her first reporting job at WTVG 13 ABC in Toledo, Ohio. Thriving in the fast-paced world of broadcast news, she moved on to WJCL Fox 28 in Savannah, Georgia as reporter and weekend anchor, then to WWAY ABC Wilmington, North Carolina. Her enterprising style garnered plumb assignments including covering President Barack Obama's visit to Savannah, Georgia, embedding with U.S soldiers during intense training prior to deployments and even putting around the greens with golfer Tom Watson.

Ashley quickly hopped coasts when FOX 5 San Diego offered her a reporting job prior to joining the CBS News 8 This Morning team.

"I'm truly living the dream and feel blessed to wake up with San Diegans every morning and share stories that matter to them."

A proud Marine Corps wife and mother of two children, Ashley is thrilled to call San Diego home. When she's not delivering the morning news, you'll find her soaking up all SoCal has to offer!

"I love meeting new people, if you see me around, say hello or send me a tweet!"