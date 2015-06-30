First ever 'Navy Gay Pride' events on military base - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

First ever 'Navy Gay Pride' events on military base

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado made history Tuesday, hosting their first LGBT Pride events. Highly decorated veterans, supporters and advocates attended Tuesday's event. 

There have been several Pride Parades and activities throughout the country from East to West coast during Pride month.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages to be recognized and performed in all 50 states.

Tuesday, the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, will host their first ever LGBT Pride events from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Three keynote speakers were there, including, Fred Karger, founder of "Californians Against Hate." He's the first openly gay presidential candidate. Jacquelyn Atkinson, chairperson for the "San Diego LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor," she's a highly decorated combat veteran, and Sheri Swokowski, a retired army colonel with more than 30 years of service. She's the highest ranking openly transgender service woman in the whole country.

They are celebrating their diversity of more than 3,900 personnel, including 800 active-duty military.

