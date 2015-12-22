CBS 8's Go Red for Women

Make it Your Mission to Love Your Heart
It's not just a man's disease
1 in 3 women die of heart and cardiovascular disease
Yet, heart & cardiovascular disease can be prevented
Be Powerful...Be Passionate About Prevention
CBS 8, the San Diego American Heart Association and Mission Federal Credit Union invite you to feel the passion and create the power of RED to make it your mission to fight heart disease.
San Diego’s 2017 GO RED SURVIVORS
Join the Movement Love Your Heart, GO RED FOR WOMEN
At Mission Fed, our mission includes giving back to our local community on behalf of our customers. We invite you to join the fight against the number one health threat to women: heart disease.
Visit any Mission Fed branch January 17 through February 28 to get your Red Dress Pin while supplies last, for a suggested donation of just $5. Your donation will benefit the lifesaving work of the San Diego American Heart Association. When you make a minimum $5 donation, we’ll also display a paper heart in our branch. If you prefer to make a donation without receiving a Red Dress Pin, we will display a paper heart for a minimum $1 donation. Help spread awareness by wearing your Red Dress Pin and raise much-needed funds to fight cardiovascular disease.
Together we can touch hearts, save lives and make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Make it your mission to love your heart.
Love Your Heart...Go RED for Women