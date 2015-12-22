CBS 8's Go Red for Women

KNOW Your Risk- On Line E Visit Assessment

An online E Visit assessment tool that helps women take charge of their heart health. The Go Red Heart Check Up evaluates each woman's risk of having a heart attack or other cardiovascular issues within the next decade. It identifies risk factors that can be changed and provides a personalized action plan that can be printed and used for discussing heart health with heart healthcare professionals.

If you had heart disease, would you recognize the symptoms? You might be thinking, "Of course!" Many people are familiar with the scene of a man clutching his chest and falling to the ground, but there's plenty more you need to know. Learn the symptoms now to save your life.

You have the power to stop heart disease through exercise, stress management and healthy living. This doesn't necessarily mean you have to become a marathon runner. The biggest part of living healthy comes down to simply making healthy choices. And don't start thinking that being healthy means missing out on all the good stuff! Healthy choices can be just as satisfying as the unhealthy ones.

Wear RED on February 3, 2017. ATTEND the San Diego Go Red for Women Luncheon & Expo Friday, February 24, 2017 The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

10am – GO RED Expo

Noon – GO RED Luncheon

Fashion Show Featuring Go Red Survivors

Men Go Red is a dynamic, committed group of men who are rallying their resources to fight heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women and men. They're standing behind the women they care about - wives, mothers, daughters, sisters and friends - while influencing and inspiring communities.