CBS 8's Go Red for Women - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sponsor Link

CBS 8's Go Red for Women

Make it Your Mission to Love Your Heart

It's not just a man's disease
1 in 3 women die of heart and cardiovascular disease
Yet, heart & cardiovascular disease can be prevented
Be Powerful...Be Passionate About Prevention

CBS 8, the San Diego American Heart Association and Mission Federal Credit Union invite you to feel the passion and create the power of RED to make it your mission to fight heart disease.

San Diego’s 2017 GO RED SURVIVORS

Join the Movement Love Your Heart, GO RED FOR WOMEN

KNOW Your Risk- On Line E Visit Assessment
An online E Visit assessment tool that helps women take charge of their heart health. The Go Red Heart Check Up evaluates each woman's risk of having a heart attack or other cardiovascular issues within the next decade. It identifies risk factors that can be changed and provides a personalized action plan that can be printed and used for discussing heart health with heart healthcare professionals. CLICK HERE
LEARN the Symptoms of Heart Attack & Stroke
If you had heart disease, would you recognize the symptoms? You might be thinking, “Of course!” Many people are familiar with the scene of a man clutching his chest and falling to the ground, but there’s plenty more you need to know. Learn the symptoms now to save your life. CLICK HERE
LIVE Healthy
You have the power to stop heart disease through exercise, stress management and healthy living. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to become a marathon runner. The biggest part of living healthy comes down to simply making healthy choices. And don’t start thinking that being healthy means missing out on all the good stuff! Healthy choices can be just as satisfying as the unhealthy ones. For tips & heart healthy recipes, please CLICK HERE
WEAR Your Favorite Shade of RED and make a commitment to live healthier.
Wear RED on February 3, 2017. CLICK HERE and learn more about the power of RED.
ATTEND the San Diego Go Red for Women Luncheon & Expo Friday, February 24, 2017

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar
10am – GO RED Expo
Noon – GO RED Luncheon
Fashion Show Featuring Go Red Survivors

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
DONATE to the San Diego Chapter of the American Heart Association. CLICK HERE
Men Go Red for Women
Men Go Red is a dynamic, committed group of men who are rallying their resources to fight heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women and men. They're standing behind the women they care about - wives, mothers, daughters, sisters and friends - while influencing and inspiring communities.

At Mission Fed, our mission includes giving back to our local community on behalf of our customers. We invite you to join the fight against the number one health threat to women: heart disease.
Visit any Mission Fed branch January 17 through February 28 to get your Red Dress Pin while supplies last, for a suggested donation of just $5. Your donation will benefit the lifesaving work of the San Diego American Heart Association. When you make a minimum $5 donation, we’ll also display a paper heart in our branch. If you prefer to make a donation without receiving a Red Dress Pin, we will display a paper heart for a minimum $1 donation. Help spread awareness by wearing your Red Dress Pin and raise much-needed funds to fight cardiovascular disease.

Together we can touch hearts, save lives and make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Make it your mission to love your heart.

Love Your Heart...Go RED for Women

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.