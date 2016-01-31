Memorial for woman killed after tree falls on car in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A huge crowd of friends and loved ones packed Kate Sessions Park on Saturday afternoon to cherish the life of one gone too soon.

Former classmate at San Diego City College Kathleen Mitchell can't believe her great friend is gone.

"Genuine friendship and genuine love, that's what I am going to miss the most. That smile and her crazy outfits," she said.

Nicki Carano, a local musician and dance instructor died during last week's wind storm as she was driving in Pacific Beach. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ingraham Street near Fortuna Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found that an 8-foot diameter tree fell across all four lanes of the street, crushing four cars, including the small Honda Carano was driving.

"The impact is just, there aren't any words for it, Nicki was just a force of nature," Mitchell said.

At her large memorial in the park, her brother said touching words about her, as well as, her cousin Amy.

Longtime friend, Delaina Brown, met Nicki while performing on a Showboat together in Temecula.

"We just had great memories together, she made my favorite Princess Leia costume from scratch," she said. "She lived with me for a while, we were just good friends, we loved each other, I love her still," she said.

Brown said the hardest part is saying goodbye to the creative genius who touched so many.

"The whole thing hurts. She's gone. She was a beautiful spirit, a great friend and she gave great advice. I'm going to miss that. I'm going to miss her," she said.

According to Carano's Facebook page, she is a graduate of Clairemont High School and taught at the San Diego Academy of Performing Arts and Nightingale Music School. She was an experienced actor, singer and dancer who had performed both locally and worldwide. Since news of Carano’s death, friends and loved ones have been posting their condolences online, mourning the loss of a "powerful woman and passionate musician and friend."

A dance scholarship has been established in her name at Mesa Community College, where she attended and taught.

Hundreds pack Kate Sessions Park to honor the life of a woman tragically killed when a tree fell on her car @CBS8 ?? pic.twitter.com/9zlCSrc0MX — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) February 6, 2016