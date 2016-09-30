Big ballot could lead to big lines on election day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Registered San Diego voters have begun to receive California's official voter information guide for the November General Election - the guide is a record-setting 223 pages.

The voters' guide covers 35 local measures throughout San Diego County - about a dozen more for residents who live within the City of San Diego.

To help avoid long lines of confused voters on November 8th - voters will receive two ballots cards to fill out - the registrar is asking voters to do their homework ahead of time.

"I have never seen anything like this in my 20-years of conducting elections. I consider this like one of those hundred year floods," said Michael Vu with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Voters have been inundated with hundreds of pages of reading material on different races, measures and propositions. For City of San Diego voters there will be extra reading material - a supplemental pamphlet on the two competing stadium proposals.

For Encinitas residents - 232 additional pages on a city-specific zoning measure.

On November 8th, voters will receive two ballot cards - meaning voters will want to give themselves plenty of time to read up on the races and issues and to complete their ballot.

In fact, Mr. Vu suggests filling out your sample ballot ahead of time then using that as a 'cheat sheet' to help voters quickly complete their ballots inside the booth - and help prevent long lines on election day.

Mr. Vu also said voters should consider voting by mail this year - even if they have never done it before.

More than a million mail-in-ballots are expected to be sent out to voters beginning October 11th. To help expedite the ballot-counting process the registrar has asked mail-in voters to promptly return their ballots to the registrar via the U.S. Postal Service or at one of the mail ballot drop-off sites.

The Registrar of Voters urged San Diegans casting their ballots in person to make sure to head to their assigned polling site.