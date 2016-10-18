Many voters don't know you need two stamps for mail-in ballots

NOTE: This story is regarding the election in 2016. This year’s June 5th Primary Election ballot is smaller and only requires one stamp.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you are sending in a mail-in ballot, you will need an additional 20 cents.

The ballot is two pages, which means it will cost a total of 67 cents to mail it back, not the standard 47 cents.

CBS News 8's Angie Lee reports from the Registrar of Voters to explain what happens if you forget the extra postage in this video report.