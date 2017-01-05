KFMB STATIONS - Reporters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB Stations is searching for general assignment reporters to work for CBS News 8 (KFMB-TV), San Diego’s top-rated station and our new CW affiliate, also in San Diego. We are looking for a dedicated journalist who is an exceptional storyteller and understands the importance of accuracy, balance and clarity.

Position requires the ability to thrive under pressure and be able to make quick decisions in a real-time news environment. Candidates must also be a master at incorporating social media into daily newsgathering, reporting and promotion.

Strong live-shot skills and the ability to handle breaking news are essential. Minimum of three years’ commercial television reporting experience is required. Must also have a current valid driver's license and be able to provide proof of current automobile insurance.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
