San Diego Humane Society offering free services Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Tuesday is World Spay Day and the San Diego Humane Society is celebrating with free services.
It's part of an effort to spread awareness about the issue of pet overpopulation in our community.
The Humane Society will perform 80 free spay/neuter surgeries and give away 75 free spay and neuter appointments to qualifying pet owners.
Income-qualifying individuals with pit bulls, Chihuahuas and cats are invited to sign up their pets for a free spay or neuter surgery at one of San Diego Humane Society's three campuses located in Oceanside, Escondido and San Diego.
Each campus will schedule 25 appointments for future dates on a first-come, first-served basis.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from the Humane Society in Linda Vista where the event was underway.
Information provided by: San Diego Humane Society.
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson made a few stops in San Diego Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was one of dozens of city leaders nationwide denouncing President Donald Trump's move Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A man accused of breaking into a Carlsbad home while it was tented for termite extermination failed to show up for his arraignment Thursday and had his bail reset at $75,000.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
It was 5 o'clock somewhere when Jimmy Buffett walked into the La Jolla Playhouse to talk to News 8's Heather Myers.
Authorities Thursday made public an artist's rendering of a man who harassed a 12-year-old girl last week by persistently following her through Tierrasanta, refusing to back off and leave her alone until she finally punched him and fled.
Utility crews worked to repair a natural-gas leak Thursday caused by a construction accident in the 1100 block of Opal Street, near Dawes Street in Pacific Beach, according to San Diego police.
Raquel Welch and Barry Watson joined News 8's Heather Myers to discuss their new show "Date My Dad."
And Welch talks about her time as a weather caster for News 8 when she was just 18 years old.
"Date My Dad" premieres this Friday on UPtv.
Raquel Welch and Barry Watson joined News 8's Heather Myers to discuss their new show "Date My Dad."
And Welch talks about her time as a weather caster for News 8 when she was just 18 years old.
"Date My Dad" premieres this Friday on UPtv.
Summer is just around the corner, so we know everyone wants to look their best.
Whether you're going to a barbecue or a pool party, there are some looks that won't break the bank.
Stylist Maria Von Losch joins News 8's Nichelle Medina with some looks for less.