San Diego Humane Society offering free services Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Tuesday is World Spay Day and the San Diego Humane Society is celebrating with free services.

It's part of an effort to spread awareness about the issue of pet overpopulation in our community.

The Humane Society will perform 80 free spay/neuter surgeries and give away 75 free spay and neuter appointments to qualifying pet owners.

Income-qualifying individuals with pit bulls, Chihuahuas and cats are invited to sign up their pets for a free spay or neuter surgery at one of San Diego Humane Society's three campuses located in Oceanside, Escondido and San Diego.

Each campus will schedule 25 appointments for future dates on a first-come, first-served basis.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from the Humane Society in Linda Vista where the event was underway.

Information provided by: San Diego Humane Society.