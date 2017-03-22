EXCLUSIVE: Paul Feig Mentors Female Filmmakers at 'Dinner With Dames' Event

While ABC is reportedly trying to work with Ryan Seacrest's busy schedule to bring the longtime host back to American Idol, Jimmy Iovine says he has no plans to return.
In 2014, Jill Soloway burst onto the digital TV landscape with Transparent on Amazon and quickly became an Emmy darling for its portrayal of a complicated Pfferman clan in transition. Now Soloway, who identifies as gender nonbinary and uses the pronoun "they," is serving up a second helping o...
Not long ago, you would have been forgiven for thinking Pasek and Paul was the name of a law firm. But as any self-respecting fan of theater or film musicals now knows, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are actually songwriting partners, and they're having an extremely good year.