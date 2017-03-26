Idaho Woman Blames 'Bigfoot' For Car Accident

Jury selection for former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli’s fraud trial got off to a rocky start, as several potential were dismissed after they admitted they were disgusted by the so-called “Pharma Bro,” according to reports.

Jury selection for former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli’s fraud trial got off to a rocky start, as several potential were dismissed after they admitted they were disgusted by the so-called “Pharma Bro,” according to reports.