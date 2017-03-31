California tobacco tax more than doubles to $2.87 per pack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California tobacco tax more than doubles to $2.87 per pack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The price of a pack of cigarettes is about to go up in California.

The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax. Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.

Voters approved the tax increase in November. It's projected to raise up to $1.4 billion a year.

Much of the money is earmarked for Medi-Cal, a health plan for people with low incomes jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Anti-smoking groups say the higher tax will encourage people to quit smoking or never to start.

California lawmakers approved a spate of other anti-tobacco measures last year, including increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.

