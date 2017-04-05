EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate Calls Chris Evans a 'Total Delight' as the Exes Reunite at 'Gifted' Premiere

The woman behind Sex and the City isn't so sure Carrie Bradshaw would've had her happy ending if she lived in the real world.
Over a year and a half after getting engaged, and six months after welcoming their first child, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are finally tying the knot this weekend!
Fueling celebrity antics on NBC's Hollywood Game Night has won Jane Lynch two Primetime Emmys (a broadcast she also helmed in 2011). Now, she has her sights set on the wild.
In AMC's gothic action dramedy Preacher, Ruth Negga stars as the hard-drinking, tough-as-nails Tulip O'Hare, and despite the delicate nature of the flower she shares her name with, Tulip proves time and again she's not someone to be messed with.
She may have her own fast-selling makeup line, but Kim Kardashian temporarily ditched the makeup on Thursday. MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With North, Saint, and 2Chainz in Fun Family Pic The mother of two took to Snapchat to share a makeup tutorial with her new contour kits. She...