EXCLUSIVE: Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy on Shocking 'DWTS' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy on Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination & Missing the Perfect Score Again

Updated: Apr 24, 2017 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.