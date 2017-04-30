San Diego Mass Shooting: Latest details as investigation continues

Kion Gould, Tomas Diaz, Noni Hicks and Charnee James have been identified as surviving victims of Sunday's shooting

The shooter has been identified by police as Peter Selis born in 1967. He reportedly lived at the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A man shot several people at an apartment complex in University City Sunday evening before being shot and killed by police.

Police confirmed Sunday night that one of the female gunshot victims has died. On Monday, friends identified that victim as Monique Clark.

Information on two of the survive victims was shared Tuesday. Kion Gould and Tomas Diaz were two of the people injured in the shooting and were at Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman held multiple press conferences to share known details on the mass shooting.

The San Diego Police Department received multiple calls just after 6 p.m. Sunday of an active shooter in the 9000 block of Judicial Drive. He was described as a white male who was armed. The shooting was determined to be at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments.

The shooter has been identified by police as Peter Selis born in 1967. He reportedly lived at the apartment complex where the shooting took place. His body was removed from the complex Monday just before 5:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting took place during a party in the pool area of the complex where a large group of people were gathered.

SDPD's helicopter arrived on the scene and found that the shooter was still in the pool area and appeared to be reloading.

Selis was drinking a beer during the gunfire according to a witness who spoke to CBS News 8.

When police officers arrived on scene they were directed to the pool area where they located the suspect who then pointed and fired his weapon at the officers, according to Police Chief Zimmerman.

Three officers opened fire on the suspect, he went down and was confirmed to be dead.

In a press conference Monday, Chief Zimmerman said that Selis had ended a relationship with his girlfriend a few days before the shooting. Family members said he was "depressed and distraught" over the breakup, but said they had no idea he would resort to violence.

Zimmerman also confirmed that Selis called his ex-girlfriend during the shooting telling her that he had shot two victims and he kept her on the phone while he continued gunning people down.

The police chief also said there is no indication that the shooting was racially motivated and that they believe the victims were chosen at random.

Police do not believe Selis personally knew any of the victims or that he planned the shooting.

Chief Zimmerman stated that the gun used was a large caliber handgun; the number of rounds shot by Selis and officers is unknown.

Eight victims were transported to area hospitals Sunday with various injuries.

The victims were originally identified as four African American females with gunshot wounds, two African American males with gunshot wounds, one Hispanic male with gunshot wounds and one African American male with a broken arm sustained while fleeing the area. On Monday, San Diego Police clarified that one of the surviving female gunshot victims was Caucasian. They also added that Selis fired at - but missed - a female security guard at the complex.

At least one victim also lived at the apartment complex and one of the men shot - Kion Gould nicknamed "Ki" - was celebrating his 50th birthday.

According to Demetrius Griffin, a friend of Gould, Selis was sitting on a lounge chair alone and at one point Gould invited Selis to join the party which included 30-40 people including children.

Griffin said Monday that Gould had undergone two surgeries.

Tomas Diaz reportedly had a kidney injury with complications from internal bleeding.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, but according to Chief Zimmerman the seven people surviving people injured in the shooting are all stable and expected to survive.

During a news conference held at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, doctors spoke about four victims brought to their facility. One women suffered a gunshot to the chest and is expected to recover; a man suffered a broken wrist and hand along with a concussion from jumping over a fence; a third did not consent to having their injuries reported but was being treated; and the fourth was Thomas Blea who also spoke at the news conference.

Blea had an injury to the leg, but did not give specifics. He thanked the various public safety departments and the staff at Scripps.

Sharp Healthcare released a statement on the victims treated at their facilities. One was treated for gunshots to the leg and shoulder and is expected to cover. The other was the woman who did not survive.

Friends of the shooting victims have started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical expenses.

A GoFundMe page specifically for Gould was also started.

And a page for Monique Clark's memorial service was also put in place by her mother.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and interview witnesses.

San Diego Police ask that anyone with additional information on Sunday's shooting contact them.

A public prayer service was planned for the victims Wednesday from 7 - 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 5055 Governor Drive.

