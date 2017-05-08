ET Obsessions: 'King Arthur,' Miss USA, 'Snatched' and NKOTB

Jennifer Morrison told ET exclusively that starring on Once Upon a Time has been the "most unbelievable thing" that has ever happened to her, but it's time for her to move on from the ABC series.
Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of May 8 to May 14, this is what we're most excited about:
13 Reasons Why leads Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker) and Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) understand that not everyone is a fan of the hit Netflix show, given its portrayal of teen suicide.
"Intense." It's easily the one word to describe "Chapter V" of Justin Simien's Netflix series, Dear White People.