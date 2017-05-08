Celine Dion to Perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at Billboard Music - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celine Dion to Perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at Billboard Music Awards for 20th Anniversary of 'Titanic'

Updated: May 8, 2017 11:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.