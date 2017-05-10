Graduate in Wheelchair Walks Across Stage to Receive His Degree

It was an inspiring sight as a graduate at the University of South Florida stepped out of his wheelchair and walked on stage to accept two masters’ degrees Saturday.
A longtime employee of McDonald’s who has Down syndrome was sent off with a huge celebration for his retirement after three decades.
Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday night to reminisce about their time on The Daily Show.
James Comey found out he'd been fired Tuesday as TV networks broke with the news, and he did not take it seriously at first.
Co-workers of one of two doctors slain in a Boston penthouse last week have spoken out about their beloved colleague.
The mysterious little girl, whose perfectly preserved body was found inside an ornate casket under a San Francisco home, has finally been identified.
In a stunning move, President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, removing the man leading the bureau’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the presidential election.
Home remedies are all over the internet and how-to videos rack up millions of views, but do they work?
It's a story of true love for this Mississippi couple who tied the knot following a devastating car accident that left the bride quadriplegic, months prior to their big day.