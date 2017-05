Prince Harry Reunites With Barack Obama at Kensington Palace to Discuss Manchester Victims

Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry reunited on Saturday at Kensington Palace to discuss a range of topics, including the tragic Manchester concert bombing.

