Suspected DUI driver plows through Ocean Beach boardwalk

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - Frightening video shows a suspected drunk driver plowing through the Ocean Beach boardwalk - narrowly missing people - on the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The dramatic video shows beachgoers trying to stop the driver in a gold Chevy Impala with a history of driving under the influence. Video footage shows people trying to pull the car's door handle - warning the driver to no avail.

Dan Ludolf said to avoid being hit, his friend pulled him over the wall while others tried to stop the Pennsylvania driver.

"People were chasing him," said Ludolf.

It is unknown if the driver popped the parking block, but he can be seen taking out ice chests and a handicap sign pole.

"He was crying and he went by and looked up at me and said help," said Ludolf.

According to police, 36-year-old Jacob Souchak was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

News 8 found Pennsylvania court records online and found Souchak has had runs-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2006 for DUI, and parole violations.

A Schuylkill County judge revoked Souchak's parole and sent him back to prison last year saying, "the only time you are clean is when you are in jail."

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Souchak is scheduled to be in court Wednesday and faces misdemeanor DUI and hit and run charges.

He declined an inmate interview.

In 2015, a 45-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to a year in custody for driving his SUV drunk onto Mission Beach hitting a skateboarder, a pole, a car and then driving down the boardwalk onto the sand.

His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.