San Marcos teen becomes youngest Palomar College grad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Marcos teen becomes youngest Palomar College grad

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.