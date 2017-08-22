KFMB STATIONS: Master Control Operator

KFMB Stations is searching for a Master Control Operator to handle on-air transmissions for our CBS and CW television programming. Position is responsible for all aspects of Master Control but must also handle Transmissions and/or other various control room duties as needed.

Position requires the ability to monitor and maintain the continuity of our on-air product as well as troubleshoot as needed. This position requires the ability to work a variety of shifts (including holidays) and to be on call if required.

Candidates should have 1-3 years television master control or production experience, preferably in a news environment. Experience with computerized automation (specifically iTX) and news systems is preferred.