KFMB STATIONS: Master Control Operator - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB Stations is searching for a Master Control Operator to handle on-air transmissions for our CBS and CW television programming. Position is responsible for all aspects of Master Control but must also handle Transmissions and/or other various control room duties as needed.

Position requires the ability to monitor and maintain the continuity of our on-air product as well as troubleshoot as needed. This position requires the ability to work a variety of shifts (including holidays) and to be on call if required.

Candidates should have 1-3 years television master control or production experience, preferably in a news environment. Experience with computerized automation (specifically iTX) and news systems is preferred.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
