Cyclist killed, hit by car while riding on SR-76 near Melrose Drive

Oceanside (NEWS 8) - A cyclist was killed after being struck by a car on westbound State Route 76 near Melrose Drive Thursday morning.

The driver veered into the bike lane and struck the male cyclist shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers rendered aid to the cyclist when they arrived on scene before medics transported him to Palomar Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by Oceanside police as Felix Ruizbazan, stopped at the scene and was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and driving on a suspended license.

A Sig Alert was issued for all westbound SR-76 lanes at East Vista Way and was initially expected to last 2 hours.