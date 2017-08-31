Cyclist killed, hit by car while riding on SR-76 near Melrose Drive

A Sig Alert has been issued following a crash on westbound State Route 76 near Melrose Drive. The Sig Alert was issued for westbound lanes at East Vista Way and is expected to last at least 2 hours.
Hey, dads. Remember that handbook you received when you first became a father? Yea, we know. There wasn't one. Can you imagine how helpful it would have been?
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier in the year, police confirmed Thursday.
One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room in Sacramento.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
Labor Day is right around the corner and if you're planning on hosting, it might mean you're responsible for feeding your friends.
The annual Festival of Sail is scheduled on San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon to kick off a busy Labor Day weekend of activities on the downtown waterfront.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
San Diego Gas & Electric executives plan to activate an incentive program Thursday for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave.
Harbor Police detectives investigating the discovery of a body found Thursday morning in San Diego Bay said it appears the man died from an accident "relatively recently," and they don't suspect foul play.