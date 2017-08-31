Man on a mission cleaning America's rivers inspires local students

(NEWS 8) - Who's the most underappreciated, seldom-noticed and most important person in your life? You don't realize it, but if you didn't have this person for a week your life would be a mess.

That's right. We're talking about the garbage man.

Chad Pregracke isn't a garbage man in the typical sense. Instead of a big noisy truck, he's got a barge that he and his crew live on while they float down United States river ways picking up trash and collecting debris.

His Living Land and Waterways crew currently sits at 13 fill-time staffers, and close to 100,000 volunteers have lent a helping hand to the organization since 1998.

Pregracke, CNN's 2013 Hero of the Year, is in town visiting students at California State University, San Marcos, sharing his passion and energy for sustainability and living green. He will be speaking Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballroom.