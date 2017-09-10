Ousted Fox News Host Said There is 'No Sign of Self Harm' After - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ousted Fox News Host Said There is 'No Sign of Self Harm' After 19-Year-Old Son's Death

Updated: Sep 10, 2017 7:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.