Crash sparks new debate over Gillespie Field flight path

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A small plane lost power Sunday afternoon, landing on an El Cajon street about a mile east of the Gillespie Field.

The two people on board were not injured, but the crash has renewed debate about the flight path around the airport.

On Sunday, the pilot dodged trees, power lines and homes, and now concerned neighbors say a new flight pattern, is to blame for the close call.

Surveillance video shows the Piper PA-28 coming in for an emergency landing as it landed on 2nd Street and El Rey Avenue not far from Gillespie Field.

Concerned citizen Robert Germann says the pilot did the best he could, given the challenges of a new flight pattern the airport put into place back in 2011.

Under the original flight pattern, Germann says, pilots had a clear view of the airport, but the new pattern takes pilots behind a mountain as they approach.

"The problem with this pattern is they lose sight of the tower," said Germann. "They can't see him, they don't know what the problem is. The only way they hear from him is when he yells 'emergency' because there's 1200-foot Rattlesnake Mountain right there."

Germann, who formed the group, Citizens Against Gillespie's Expansion, has been an outspoken critic of the airport's plans to add a flight training center.

"This new flight pattern was put in for air capacity," he said.

Germann says the pilot, his passenger, and everyone who lives on this street were lucky Sunday afternoon, but warns, it could easily happen again.

"I hope it's a wakeup call to somebody: FAA, San Diego County Airports, Dianne Jacob," he said. "Somebody better take notice because they dodged a big time bullet, and anybody that doesn't tell you is not being truthful."

Germann, who lives under the new flight pattern, says, there are real safety concerns, and wants a new flight pattern.

