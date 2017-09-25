Crash victims remembered at site of PSA Flight 182 tragedy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — At the time the crash of PSA Flight 182 happened in North Park, it was deadliest air disaster in U.S. history.

Monday marks 39 years since the crash, which killed 144 people. The 727 collided with a Cessna, while coming in for a landing at Lindbergh Field.

Every year, a memorial is held at the site where the planes went down.

As part of that, the names of the victims are written out on the sidewalk.

The names of all 144 victims were also read out loud Monday and flowers were placed in a vase for them.

The crash happened on Sept. 25, 1978 at 9:03 a.m. over North Park.

Seven of those who died were on the ground.

The recovery effort took days.

Those who remember the crash say the pain never goes away.

"Its very raw still," said Luisa Lococo who lost her mother in the crash. "It is for everybody and it effected so many lives. It's always going to be there. It never goes away."

There has been a push to get a permanent memorial erected at the site of the crash.

People at Monday's memorial were asked to sign a petition in hopes of making that happen.

To learn more visit the PSA Flight 182 memorial page on Facebook.

