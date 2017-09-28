Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Less Impressed' With 'Wrecking Ball' Now - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Less Impressed' With 'Wrecking Ball' Now: 'I'm in a Deeper Songwriting Place'

Updated: Sep 28, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.