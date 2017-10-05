9 Emerging Latino Artists Millennials Can’t Get Enough Of

Rose McGowan on What Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self: 'Watch Out For the Predator' (Exclusive)

Rose McGowan on What Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self: 'Watch Out For the Predator' (Exclusive)

There's plenty of things Rose McGowan wishes she could tell her younger self about entering the acting world. When ET spoke with the 44-year-old actress over the phone last week to talk about her latest film, The Sound, she also opened up about her "backwards" journey in Hollywood -- and the...



There's plenty of things Rose McGowan wishes she could tell her younger self about entering the acting world.

When ET spoke with the 44-year-old actress over the phone last week to talk about her latest film, The Sound, she also opened up about her "backwards" journey in Hollywood -- and the...