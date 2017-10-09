Bella Thorne Goes Topless at 20th Birthday Party, Tongue Wrestles With YouTube Star Tana Mongeau

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship drama continued to play a central role on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as Scott struggled to come to terms with the idea of his ex-girlfriend dating other people.



