Baby's First Halloween: A real treat for New 8's new mom

Ghouls and goblins were out in full force on Tuesday across the San Diego area looking for treats and maybe pulling a few tricks along the way.
A parent who barged into his daughter's Southern California elementary school held a 70-year-old teacher hostage for hours as police tried to talk him out of a classroom, police and relatives said Tuesday.
More than 300 Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego are being treated for possible E. Coli bacteria infection, MCRD officials confirmed Tuesday.
People everywhere will be heading out in costume Tuesday night, including News 8's Shannon Handy and her family.
Greg Mulvihill was ambushed and shot on a dark road in the North County and prosecutors say his wife conspired with her gun instructor to have him killed.
San Diego home prices rose 0.9 percent between July and August, and increased 7.8 percent from August of last year, according to the latest Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices that were released Tuesday.
Halloween means scary movies, spooky décor and, for the little ones, the joy of trick-or-treating. Several San Diego agencies have helpful tips to keep kids safe throughout the holiday and we've compiled a list to share with parents and guardians of trick-or-treaters.
We've been talking about the new gax tax for months now, and Wednesday is the day it goes into effect.