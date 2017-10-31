Baby's First Halloween: A real treat for New 8's new mom

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — People everywhere will be heading out in costume Tuesday night, including News 8's Shannon Handy.

As a new mom, she's especially excited to celebrate the holiday with her daughter.

Shannon reports from Pacific Beach with what her family has in store.

While adult costumes were all the rage at Gypsy Treasure in La Mesa, it's clear Halloween is all about the kids.

Lisa Grote brought along her grandson Patrick to do some last-minute shopping.

It's his first Halloween, so she said they're making it into a family affair.

"He's gonna be the cowardly lion," Lisa said. "She's gonna be Dorothy, I'm the wicked witch, dad is gonna be the tin man, which we made his costume also."

Others, whose kids are a bit older, said they remember their kids' first Halloween fondly.

One parent reminisced about her daughter being a pumpkin while another remembered saving their first collected candies in a memory scrapbook.

As a new mom Shannon can relate.

So, what is Shannon's daughter Siena's first-ever costume going to be?!

A banana!

The idea came about because Shannon's husband already had a gorilla costume.

And with Shannon as a safari guide the look is complete.

As for fellow new mom friends of Shannon, they're just as excited about this holiday and sharing pictures of their little ones. Everything from a lion and cat to Amelia Earhart an elephant and an owl.

Last minute Halloween costume shopping.....yes, I realize I don't match at all ??@CBS8 @news8 pic.twitter.com/QYwTjJPnBR — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) October 31, 2017

