Jennifer Garner Steps Out in a Simple Black Slip Dress Perfect f - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Garner Steps Out in a Simple Black Slip Dress Perfect for a Holiday Cocktail Party

Updated: Nov 22, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.