Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Speak Out in Support of Malia Obama's Privacy

Spoilers below forJustice League.
Will Farrell will always love University of Southern California's 2017 graduating class.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are celebrating a big milestone!
Rest in peace, Rance Howard.
Bring on the soul!
It may be a whole new world, but Scott Weinger still has love forAladdin.
Eniko Parrish is in love with her baby boy!
Emma Watson is single -- and has been for a while.
Justin Timberlake works out with the help of his little man!
The first families are sticking together.