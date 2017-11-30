Tiger cubs at San Diego Zoo's Safari Park get named based on votes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The tiger cubs at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park now have names, chosen after about 11,000 votes were cast on Facebook, zoo officials said Thursday.



Voters picked among six names reflecting the animals' homelands.



One of the cubs is a 4-month-old Bengal tiger rescued in August at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. An 18-year-old Riverside County resident was arrested.



He'll be named "Moka," which means "chance."



The other is a 5-month-old Sumatran tiger brought in from the Smithsonian National Zoo in September after his mother began acting aggressively toward him.



He'll be named "Rakan," which means "friend."



Great cat experts say it's best to raise cubs in pairs.



The two can be viewed at the park's Tull Family Tiger Trail.



Bengal tigers are considered to be endangered, with Sumatran tigers listed as critically endangered. The main threats are poaching and loss of habitat, according to the zoo.

