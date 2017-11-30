San Diego Humane Society: Free pet micro-chipping ahead of NYE

The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Alan Jesus Pliego. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
San Diego police Thursday arrested the 18-year-old mother of an infant shown in a Facebook video clutching an open pocketknife and being slapped on the head three times.
If you are a dog owner, you are aware dogs do not like fireworks. As the New Year's Eve approaches, the San Diego Humane Society is offering free micro chipping for pets.
Two World War II veterans will soon be taking an honor flight to Washington D.C. thanks to two young girls in Rancho Santa Fe.
The world's largest surfing competition for athletes with physical challenges is taking place in San Diego.
It has been nearly three months since 37-year-old San Diego Army veteran Julia Jacobson – who is presumed dead - vanished along with her dog.
A motorist who intentionally ran down a motorcycle officer conducting a routine traffic stop in Oceanside was sentenced Thursday to 29 years to life in state prison.
A collision has sent a pickup truck crashing into a building at Euclid and University avenues in City Heights and is causing congestion in the area, according to San Diego police.