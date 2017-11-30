San Diego Humane Society: Free pet micro-chipping ahead of NYE

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you are a dog owner, you are aware dogs do not like fireworks. As the New Year's Eve approaches, the San Diego Humane Society is offering free micro chipping for pets.

The San Diego Humane Society said they are offering free micro shipping in anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations - when shelters typically see a substantial increase in lost pets.

At its San Diego location on 5500 Gaines Street, free micro-chipping is being offered every Saturday in December from 10 a.m., to noon.

In Oceanside, at the 572 Airport Road location, pet owners can bring in their animals every Wednesday from 10 a.m., to noon.

And at its Escondido location, 3450 E. Valley Parkway, free micro-chipping is being offered every Sunday from 9 a.m., to 11 a.m., (except December 24 and 31).