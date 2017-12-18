Pastor Whose Pregnant Wife Was Murdered in Their Home Remarries

Transportation officials believe the derailed Washington state Amtrak train was traveling at well above the speed limit when it crashed down onto a busy highway on Monday.
Firefighters battling wildfires in southern California went above and beyond in a desperate bid to save farm animals caught in the path of the destructive flames.
Though the lights have come back on and normalcy has been restored at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, many fear the crippling power outage shows the world’s busiest airport has weak spots that could potentially be targeted by terrorists.
The family of a mother-of-six, who has been in a coma for the last two years, has been surprised with $10,000 by an anonymous Secret Santa — right when they needed the generosity the most.
Two hikers who spent four days lost in waist-deep water while trekking the Florida Everglades say they faced alligators and venomous snakes before they were rescued.
A popular aquatic park in San Francisco has been closed after three people were attacked by aggressive sea lions, officials said.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ended their Saturday with a bang, as the TV personality and actor’s fireplace exploded while they were relaxing in front of the fire.
A Texas college student has marked a major milestone by graduating from college, and — as always — her beloved service dog was right by her side.