'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife Welcome First Child, Daughter Rosie -- See the Sweet Pics!

Rest in peace, Jordan Feldstein.
Merry Christmas, Liam!
Christmas came early for iCarly star Nathan Kress.
Congratulations, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara!
Pink had a holiday whoopsie!
What the heck, Fitz?
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are enjoying the holidays together.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Friday's fall finale of Blindspot. You have been warned...
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn are Instagram official!
Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.