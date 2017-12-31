Recreational marijuana sales begin Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Starting Monday, anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to legally buy marijuana in California with just an ID.

A local dispensary News 8 visited Sunday was getting ready to kick off sales.

Customer Rachel Smith spoke with News 8 from inside Golden State Greens as she was getting her shopping done there on Sunday.

"I enjoy it - it's an occasional pleasure and entertainment," said Smith. "I thought with tomorrow being the first official day of marijuana being legal, there might be a crowd."

As of Jan. 1, it will be legal to sell recreational marijuana at the dispensary and at about a dozen others throughout San Diego.

"We have over 100 employees here that are ready to do anything at any time," said Golden State Greens owner Adam Knopf. "All hands are on deck, right now. We are prepared."

While medical patients with proper authorization from a doctor can buy a maximum of eight ounces per day.

Recreational customers are allowed to buy one ounce of adult-use cannabis per day - and the taxes are steep.

"The recreational person flying in from Dubai or the Dominican Republic - they will be able to come in and purchase; if they've got a $100 purchase there will be paying 30 percent tax," said Knopf.

California is now the eighth state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Opponents argue it's a safety risk and it will make the drug more accessible to young people.

"I still think responsibility for young children is on their parents," said Smith. "Education is really important."