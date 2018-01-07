Pregnant Kate Middleton Attends Church With Prince William & Sister Pippa: Pics

Here's a handful of people we never expected to see together: Emma Stone, Shirley MacLaine, Dave and James Franco and The Room writer-director-star Tommy Wiseau. Alas, it happened when James Franco won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for The Disaster Artist at the 2018 Golden Globes.
History is being made at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
While all eyes are normally on the A-listers during awards show red carpets, that changed on Sunday. As part of the "Time's Up" initiative, aiming to bring awareness to gender inequality and sexual harassment, celebrities used the cer...