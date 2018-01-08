Carmen Electra & Clifton Collins Jr. Hold Hands, Talk Dating at Golden Globes After Party (Exclusive)

For many celebrities, the night was just getting started when host Seth Meyers wrapped up the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Is it finally time? Keeping Up With the Kardashians is gearing up for a big announcement, but the question is – which one?
Jessica Alba missed out on Sunday night’s Golden Globes for something even more important! The 36-year-old actress and Honest Company founder took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son, Hayes Warren.
Jude Law went straight to the source before taking on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore! The 45-year-old British actor is playing a younger version of the veteran wizard in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel.
Being engaged is “so hot” right now! Paris Hilton and her new fiancé, Chris Zylka, attended HBO’s Golden Globes after party on Sunday night looking glam and glowing.
Rose McGowan was not impressed by Hollywood’s statement of solidarity at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. The 44-year-old actress and activist took to Twitter to slam the stars who attended the annual awards show wearing all-black.
New couple alert! It was hard to cover up the grins on Carmen Electra and Clifton Collins Jr.’s faces on Sunday night at the HBO Golden Globes after party.
Big Teary Celebration! Sunday night was huge for the cast of Big Little Lies. The hit HBO mini-series took home four awards, including Best Actress for Nicole Kidman, Best Limited TV Series, Best Actor for Alexander Skarsgard, and Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The show was nominated in ...
Big Little Lies is officially coming back, and along with some of our favorite returning Otter Bay moms -- Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, so far -- season two will also introduce a new character to the mix.
Hollywood's biggest and most talented stars made an elegant and powerful statement at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, stepping out in chic all-black ensembles in support of the Time's Up initiative.