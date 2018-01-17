Turkish Garbage Collectors Open Library with Books Abandoned as Trash

Garbage collectors in Turkey have created a massive public library from books consigned to the trash heap.
The man who delivered a blow to Nancy Kerrigan's leg before the 1994 Winter Olympics in an attack that shook the sports world has revealed the initial plan was to leave her crippled.
A British woman grieving the loss of her grandmother got a gift from beyond the grave that reduced her to sobs.
After years of silence, Dylan Farrow has spoken out about her allegations of being sexually abused as a child by her adoptive father, director Woody Allen.
More is being learned about life inside the California house of horrors where 13 hungry brothers and sisters were allegedly chained up by their own parents.
The White House doctor's assertion that President Trump is in "excellent health" has raised the eyebrows of many who remain skeptical of the medical assessment.
A Pittsburgh pizzeria was the scene of a frightening alleged assault Friday night that stemmed from a restaurant manager's refusal to let a woman use the bathroom.
After spending a lifetime in cages, these former lab chimps are finding out what fresh air feels like as they explore the outdoors for the first time.