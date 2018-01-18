'Grey's Anatomy's' Jeanine Mason: Sam and DeLuca's Complex Romantic History Gets 'Devilish' (Exclusive)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their second public appearance of the New Year on Thursday, this time traveling to Wales. The trip marked Meghan’s first time in that part of the United Kingdom and she was a big hit.
Pattie Mallette is so proud of her son, Justin Bieber.
The Canadian author took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing an adorable photo of the two on vacation. But it was her super sweet message to the 23-year-old pop star that melted our hearts.
"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and th...
Kim Kardashian West is opening up like never before about her and husband Kanye West's decision to have a surrogate carry their third child.
Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will come together to play a special performance at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in tribute to the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting.
Mariah Carey is showing off her rockin' bod!
After losing more than 30 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November, the 47-year-old singer appears to be as confident as ever lately, and she proved that again Wednesday night while stepping out for a dinner date with her beau, Br...
Justin Timberlake might be a bit too "Filthy" for Trolls these days, so when the colorful, glitter-farting dolls start streaming on Netflix in their new series, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Branch, the troll formerly voiced by Timberlake, will be played by Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin, who expects ...