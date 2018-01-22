Diddy Talks Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Moment: ‘The World Needs to Get Over It’

How do you go about predicting the most unpredictable Oscar race in years? Even after the SAG Awards and Golden Globes helped to narrow the field, the fates of so many of the films in the mix this year seem to change daily, making it impossible to pin down exactly which way the Academy winds will...

How do you go about predicting the most unpredictable Oscar race in years? Even after the SAG Awards and Golden Globes helped to narrow the field, the fates of so many of the films in the mix this year seem to change daily, making it impossible to pin down exactly which way the Academy winds will...