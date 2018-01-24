Alicia Keys Jokes That Blake Shelton Turns Into a 'Secret Villain' on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Could Beyoncé perform at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards?
Never say never! Although the 36-year-old singer isn't officially scheduled to take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, there's always the possibility that the Recording Academy could be keeping the surprise und...
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. You have been warned...
Khloe Kardashian is not depriving herself during pregnancy, but she's not eating "an entire box of cookies" either.