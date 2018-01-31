Three injured in construction accident near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three construction workers suffered severe injuries Wednesday when they fell from a scaffolding inside an apartment building under construction near Petco Park.



The industrial accident in the 200 block of Park Boulevard was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Medics took the injured men, whose names were not released, to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of serious trauma, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



The cause of the accident was under investigation.