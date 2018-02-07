Hilary Duff Shares Pic in Sharon Tate Role, as Manson Victim's Sister Blasts Film as 'Tasteless'

A top White House aide is resigning amid explosive allegations of domestic violence from two of his ex-wives.
The new investigation into the 1981 death of Hollywood legend Natalie Wood has split her family and rekindled a bitter feud.
Eleven years after Paris Bennett fatally stabbed his 4-year-old sister, their mother admits she has forgiven him.
Little Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Georgia, is the first Gerber Baby to have been born with Down syndrome.
Sharon Tate’s sister is slamming an upcoming film about the slain actress that will star Hillary Duff.
While many Americans loathe their driver's license photo, some are finding creative ways to change that, hiring their own makeup artists to spice up their DMV portrait.